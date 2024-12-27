Richardson’s status still unknown for Sunday’s game at Giants

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are still in the playoff hunt, but there is a chance they’ll have to play Sunday’s must-win game against the New York Giants without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson did not practice Thursday — as the Colts returned to the field after having Christmas Day off. The Colts quarterback is dealing with injuries to both his back and foot.

This was the second-straight day Richardson was listed as “DNP” on the team’s practice report. However, Wednesday’s designation was only an estimation as the Colts didn’t practice on the holiday.

ESPN is reporting that the Colts are optimistic Richardson will be available for Sunday’s game in the Meadowlands, but a lot of that decision will depend on how much — let alone if — Richardson will be able to practice Friday. Richardson’s never played a game in his young two-year career after being limited in any capacity during the week of practice.

Neither Richardson nor head coach Shane Steichen have spoken to media since Richardson’s injuries were first listed on the practice report. However, Richardson did comment on how his body’s been feeling as the Colts use him more and more as a runner.

“You’re going to feel those hits the next day,” Richardson said. “It’s kind of weird because I was telling my family, like in college I didn’t really get sore. But NFL, it’s a different breed, different game. You have some grown men out there playing football, so it’s always a little different getting tackled by those guys. But it’s all part of it. You just have to keep adjusting and just keep your body right so you can keep performing.”

Richardson ran for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Colts 38-30 win over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. He also was 7-of-11 and threw for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Richardson’s amassed 499 total rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns so far this season — both stats franchise records for quarterbacks.

If Richardson is unavailable Sunday, the Colts will have to lean on veteran backup Joe Flacco, who was taking starting reps during Thursday’s practice. Flacco’s played in six games this season. The Colts are 1-3 with Flacco as starter.

Indy needs a win against the Giants to keep playoff chances alive. If the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both win during their respective matchups on Saturday, the Colts will be eliminated from the postseason. Otherwise, the Colts need to win these final two games against the Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars and get some help from a slew of other AFC teams. Full playoff scenarios have been detailed by the Colts’ JJ Stankevitz here.