Riley Children’s Health expands fetal cardiac imaging to improve maternal health care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Children’s Health is providing crucial early fetal cardiac imaging services across eight outreach locations in Indiana to help detect heart conditions in unborn babies.

Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” Dr. Anne Farrell, Pediatric Cardiologist at Riley Children’s Health, shared information about cardiac imaging services and how they are expected to positively impact maternal health care at Riley Children’s Health.

A fetal echocardiogram, typically performed between 18 and 24 weeks of pregnancy, offers a detailed view of a baby’s heart. It is normally painless and takes 35 to 40 minutes. Results are provided in real time, allowing parents to understand their baby’s health immediately. According to Dr. Farrell, the procedure is commonly ordered for high-risk pregnancies, such as those with maternal diabetes, in vitro fertilization or a family history of heart disease.

The test is non-invasive and is a vital tool for identifying potential heart defects or other anomalies before birth. Early detection allows healthcare professionals to develop a plan for care and treatment immediately after birth if needed.

Riley Children’s Health’s eight outreach programs help to ensure this life-saving screening is accessible to families throughout Indiana, helping to avoid long travel times for families who need a screening. The program collaborates with local obstetricians and maternal-fetal specialists to ensure families can maintain regular care and timely follow-up visits.

Riley expects to perform over 2,800 fetal echocardiograms this year alone. Families interested in the procedure can speak with their obstetrician, who will determine if the screening is needed based on individual health risks.

For more information about fetal cardiac imaging, visit rileychildrens.org or consult a healthcare provider.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY RILEY CHILDREN’S HEALTH.