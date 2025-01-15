Tasty Takeout: Great Legs Wine Bar + Spirits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Garage Food Hall is bringing back “Savor The Garage” on Jan. 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. During the event, you can try $5 small plates from all the food and drink vendors.

For today’s Tasty Takeout, we’re continuing our preview of Savor the Garage, highlighting vendors who will be participating in the event. Today’s highlight is Great Legs Wine Bar + Spirits.

Owner of Great Legs Wine Bar + Spirits, Felicia Govan dropped by the “All Indiana” studio on Wednesday to talk about the event.

“All Indiana” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams pose with Owner of Great Legs Wine Bar + Spirits, Felicia Govan. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/Wish)

For Savor the Garage, they’re offering two fantastic drinks for just $5 each.

The first drink on offer is “Fletcher Place,” a refreshing, cinnamon-orange syrup mixed with tonic water. This drink is akin to an Italian soda and is alcohol-free, making it perfect for dry January.

Then, for those who enjoy a little more depth, another drink that combines black tea, orange pico tea and a touch of lemon, will also be available at the event.

Great Legs Wine Bar and Spirits offers something for everyone—whether you’re into cocktails, wine, or mocktails for Dry January, they’ve got you covered.

With the ability to take drinks to go, you can wander around the Garage enjoying your drink while grabbing a bite from any of the amazing food vendors. It’s the perfect way to experience everything the Garage has to offer during the event.