INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Starbucks workers returning to work after a strike and “Squid Game” returning for its second season.

Starbucks workers to return to work after strike

Some Starbucks workers are back on the job this week after a five day strike.

The union says they want pay raises and back pay.

At least 300 Starbucks stores, including the one on Mass Ave in Indianapolis, were closed at some point this week.

FDA: Costco eggs cause serious health issues and death

The Food and Drug Administration has classified a recall of eggs sold at Costco caused by potential salmonella contamination as the highest risk level for infection.

The voluntary recall last month was of cartons of Handsome Brook Farms eggs sold under the Kirkland signature organic pasture-raised label.

The FDA defines a Class I recall as having “a reasonable probability” that a recalled product “will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The Container Store files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The Container Store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an attempt to save the business and ensure future profitability.

The Container Store said this doesn’t mark the end of the retailer, it’s just a way to reorganize its finances.

Study: Insurance and taxes hurting homeowners

Soaring costs for home insurance and property taxes are busting homeowners’ budgets.

The Wall Street Journal reports insurers have pushed big rate increases because of losses from natural disasters and rising costs to repair homes. Surging home values in recent years; meanwhile, have lifted property taxes for many homeowners.

In some cases, the taxes and insurance are more than the mortgage payments.

‘Squid Game’ returns to Netflix for second season

The fictional life-or-death competition of “Squid Game” continues Thursday when its second season launches on Netflix.

And no matter who lives or dies, the streaming giant is positioning itself to be the ultimate winner through splashy global promotional campaigns and brand collaborations.

“Squid Game” became a global sensation when it was released in 2021.