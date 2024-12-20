Celebrate Christmas with Tabernacle Presbyterian Church’s ‘Christmas with Tab’ worship services

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This holiday season, experience the joy and warmth of Christmas with a special worship broadcast by Tabernacle Presbyterian Church.

Featuring beloved carols and a stunning performance of Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” “Christmas with Tab” promises to inspire and uplift as you celebrate the season of giving and community.

Reverend Dr. Bill Smutz joined the “Life.Style.Live!” crew on Friday to chat about the special program.

The musical aspect of the service is particularly special. Matt Kauffman, the church’s music director, has led months of preparation with the choir and musicians to ensure the show is fantastic. The choir, composed mostly of church members, brings a beautiful, heartfelt performance that adds to the powerful worship experience.

For those who weren’t able to attend the in-person service, you can watch “Christmas with Tab” on WNDY, Channel 23 at 7 p.m., and on Christmas Eve at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV, Channel 8. This special service is a perfect way to celebrate Christmas and reflect on the season’s true meaning.

To learn more about Tabernacle Presbyterian Church or “Christmas with Tab,” click here.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY TABERNACLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH.