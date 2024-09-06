‘Talking Guns Project’ talks to teens about firearms’ use

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new “Talking Guns Project” workshop screening from an Indiana University Indianapolis research team is bringing new insights to gun violence amongst teens.

Crispus Attucks High School sophomore DeCaree Lewis and MLK Center Executive Director Allison Luthe interviewed 10 young people from Indianapolis who have a history of gun violence in the last five years before putting together their “Talking Guns Project” video. The questions they asked were centered around the cause of crimes, and the changes in teens’ lives since committing them.

News 8 had a chance on Thursday to speak with DeCaree about their mission. “We’re basically just giving the youth and teens a voice to see where we need to help at, where we could build better supports systems at, and see what we can do. It’s a lot going on with their mindset and with their mentality, so we definitely need to help build better support systems.”

Lewis says that “kids and guns don’t go together.”

The duo hope the video project will work to reduce gun violence in Indianapolis.