Tasty Takeout: West Fork Whisky Co. introduces new seasonal menu at the Mash House in Westfield

Blake Jones, co-owner of West Fork Whisky Co., showcases the new seasonal menu at The Mash House. Menu items include a tuna tartar-like dish, a pretzel crusted tenderloin with whiskey gravy and a Charcuterie Board. The seasonal menu will launch on Dec. 3.

The Mash House is a Midwest-focused, family-friendly restaurant located West Fork Whisky Co. on the north side of Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Menu items includes specialties like the Double Mash Burger, two 4-oz. beef patties topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and fancy sauce. It also features a classic Midwest staple: a breaded tenderloin served over mashed potatoes with country gravy.

Jones encourages folks to stop by and check out the restaurant. “It’s a beautiful facility we have,” Jones said. “I would say, you know, very family friendly, especially with Grand Park being across the street.”

For more information, visit The Mash House and West Fork Whiskey Co.’s website by clicking here.