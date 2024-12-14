Tech expert shares last-minute gift recommendations for the holiday season

INDAIANPOLIS (WISH) – As the holiday season comes into full swing, Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly is here with her final gift recommendations of the year, featuring gadgets that offer practicality, convenience and a touch of luxury. From health-focused devices to innovative smart tech, here are her top picks to finish off your holiday shopping list.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is the brand’s first-ever fan edition smartwatch, designed to do more than just tell time. This stylish accessory lets you answer phone calls, send texts and track your health. Equipped with Samsung’s advanced bioactive sensor, it offers sleep coaching tips and irregular heart rate alerts, making it a perfect gift for someone looking to start their health journey in the new year.

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max Plus For those facing the hustle of holiday cleaning, the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max Plus is a game-changer. This robot vacuum not only vacuums but also mops floors, with an upgraded smart dirt detective to focus on the dirtiest spots. The auto wash dock recharges the device, cleans the mop, and refills the water tank, ensuring it’s always ready to go. And this holiday season, it’s $400 off.

Aster App and Bluetooth Panic Button For personal safety, Jennifer recommends the Aster Bluetooth Panic button, which pairs with the Aster app on your smartphone. With just three button presses, it alerts emergency services or loved ones with your location and needs. It’s a discreet and efficient way to stay safe, and right now, you can get one free with an annual app subscription.

Renpho Iris 3 Eye Massager Pamper yourself or loved ones with Renpho Iris 3 Eye Massager, a soothing gadget that provides acupressure relief for tired eyes, temples and foreheads. It’s a great stress-reliever and helps reduce puffiness and dark circles under the eyes.

BitKey Bitcoin Wallet For the crypto enthusiast, Jennifer suggests the BitKey Wallet, a next-gen device that secures Bitcoin and allows users to manage their digital assets through an easy-to-use mobile app. Integrated with platforms like Cash App and Coinbase, it helps track wallet value, compare prices, and send or receive Bitcoin securely. The BitKey wallet is currently $50 off and makes digital currency management simple with its fingerprint reader. Use code BITKEY99 for 34% off.

For more tech gift ideas and information, visit techish.com.