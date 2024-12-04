Train slams into semi, passenger car in northwestern Indiana; 2 drivers hospitalized

KENTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A teenage girl and a semi driver were hospitalized after a train slammed into both of their vehicles Tuesday afternoon in Kentland.

The girl, a 17-year-old from Chicago, was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

A release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just after noon at the intersection of US Highways 41 and 42.

The semitruck driver, a 37-year-old man from Addison, Illinois, pulled up at a stop light and then moved into the intersection. The teenager was in the turn lane waiting on the light.

Suddenly, a train going westbound crashed into the semi, pushing the truck into the car in the turn lane. Both vehicles were drug at least 60 feet off the intersection by the train, officials say.

Roads were closed in that area for at least seven hours while crews cleaned and investigated.

The sheriff’s office did not provide conditions for the two drivers or say if anyone on the train was hurt.

(Provided Photos/Kentland Fire Department via Facebook)

Kentland is a town of approximately 1,600 near the Indiana-Illinois border, about two hours northwest of downtown Indianapolis.