Tuscan Table Ristorante serves authentic pasta with a twist

Chef Tony Lepore from Tuscan Table Ristorante, dropped by the studio today to share with us his delicious pasta recipe.

Tuscan Table Restaurant is a unique eating experience, combining Sicilian and Italian flavors with a rustic and elegant flare.

Tony learned to make pasta from his Nona (Sicilian grandmother), though she wasn’t one for holding hands in the kitchen. Tony recalls how his Nona would make homemade pasta and ravioli every Thursday and Sunday, but never let him in the kitchen to help. Instead, he had to learn by watching her do her magic.

It’s this foundation in traditional, homemade pasta that Tony brings to his restaurant. He’s not just cooking; he’s honoring his family’s heritage. “We serve food just like my grandmother would make. I take her recipes, and I make them American friendly, you know, familiar,” Tony shares.

But dough alone isn’t enough for the perfect pasta. Juicy meatballs are a necessity for a peak pasta experience, and Tony’s meatballs fit the bill for a tasty meal.

Tuscan Table Ristorante Pt. 2

While whipping up delicious meatballs, Tony shared some intrigue into the menu at Tuscan Table.

“You know, when I make these recipes up because we change our menu up every month and I come up

with these recipes. I try to do that is to go into the history of the area of my clientele. So when they eat this food, it’s a fusion of Italian and what they’re familiar with, which is super exciting for me,” Tony said.

Tuscan Table Pt. 3

To learn more about the delectable bites at Tuscan Table Ristorante, visit tuscantableristorante.com.