Come on down to ‘The Ugliest Sweater Party of All Time’ at Turntable on Dec. 11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Join iHeart Radio Indianapolis for the ‘The Ugliest Sweater Party of All Time’ on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 7-10 p.m. at Turntable in Broad Ripple. The event will feature live music, good vibes and an ugly sweater competition.

Turntable is Forty5’s newest venue, nestled in the vibrant Broad Ripple neighborhood at 6281 N. College Avenue. Adjacent to The Vogue Theatre, this recently revitalized space exudes the charm of an exclusive speakeasy.

The front features a stylish bar and vinyl listening room, while the back opens up into an expansive concert hall, built for live music.

On Wednesday, “Life.Style.Live!” host Cody Adams spoke with iHeart Radio Personality for REAL 98.3, Ms Eklass, and Event Host and Kickin It With 2Kold Youtuber, Ceejay 2Kold, about the event.

“It’s going to be a good time,” Ms Eklass said. “All of iHeart Media Indianapolis is going to be in the building, from Q95 to Indy 103.3 and REAL 98.3. And it’s just going to be a wonderful time full of the ugliest sweaters you have ever seen.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear their ugliest sweater and take part in the ugliest sweater competition. The winner will take home a trophy, certifying their sweater as the ugliest.

Ceejay 2Kold told Cody he is incredibly excited for the ugly sweater competition. However, he warned competitors that they must first beat him to take home the gold!

Tickets can be purchased online at turntableindy.com. If you need ADA tickets, you can contact the Turntable office via email. The show is for general admission, and seating is not provided. Participants must be 18 or older to attend, and a valid ID is required to enter the venue.

‘The Ugliest Sweater Party of All Time’ Party

Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 7-10 p.m.

Turntable

6281 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

For more information, visit turntableindy.com.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY IHEART MEDIA