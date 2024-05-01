Search
Honoring a Franklin College student for bravery

by: Dylan Listner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana college student has been recognized for her bravery.

News 8 brought you the story of Emma McLeish who helped a family friend deliver a baby and saved a man while he was having a heart attack.

She’s been honored by the American Red Cross for her actions.

She joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez for the “UnPHILtered” interview on Tuesday night.

