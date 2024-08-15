Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’ | Helping veterans find careers in Indiana

UnPHILtered | Helping veterans find careers in Indiana

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local nonprofit aims to help veterans start careers in Indiana.

They’re called INvets. The group says they’ve helped relocate hundreds of veterans to the Hoosier state. News 8’s Phil Sanchez goes UnPHILtered Wednesday with CEO Sarah Harrison to talk more about the group’s efforts

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Hackers could have Social Security...
Business /
Harris to propose tax cuts...
Political News /
Iconic Babe Ruth jersey could...
Sports /
Panda twins are born in...
International News /
10th annual ‘Cop on a...
Local News /
Carmel Olympians get a hero’s...
Sports /
Marvin Harrison Jr. returns to...
Indianapolis Colts /
Fall festivities highlight Indiana’s seasonal...
Great Day TV /