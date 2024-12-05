Wayne Township firefighters rescue woman and pets from house fire

Wayne Township firefighters helped a woman to safety after finding her confused and disoriented in her smoke-filled living room on Thursday morning. (Photo by Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township firefighters helped a woman to safety after finding her confused and disoriented in her smoke-filled living room on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded just after 6:10 a.m. to a report of people trapped in a house fire in the 2800 block of South Mars Hill Street. That’s in a neighborhood off of Holt Road between Sam Jones Expressway and Kentucky Avenue on the city’s west side.

“Engine 81 quickly arrived to find a residence with smoke from the front doors and windows. They heard someone coughing inside the front door as they approached,” Wayne Township Fire Department said in a release.

Firefighters entered the house and found the woman lying on the couch in the smoke-filled living room.

Crews helped the disoriented woman off of the sofa and got her out the door to safety. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Two dogs were also rescued from the home.

The fire was found in the front bedroom off of the living room and was quickly brought under control. It’s unclear how the blaze began.

The fire department says three adults and their pets have been displaced.

No other information was immediately available.