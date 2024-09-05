We now know why Will Ferrell was at the Beech Grove Walmart last year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In March of 2023, Central Indiana was abuzz with Will Ferrell sightings. Ferrell was hanging out at the Beech Grove Wal-Mart, smoking cigars and hanging with fans. He revved up the crowd with 50 Cent at a Pacers game. He was spotted filling up at a gas station in Crawfordsville.

Ferrell is known for his years on SNL and comedic movies such as “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Step Brothers” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

All we knew at the time was that Ferrel was filming a “road-trip” style documentary.

Netflix recently dropped the trailer for “Will and Harper”, which contains several scenes shot in Indiana. Ferrell can be seen hanging out at the Wal-Mart, attending a race at a dirt track and more.

The documentary details the friendship between Ferrell and Harper Steele, who first met while the duo worked on Saturday Night Live. Steele came out to Ferrell as transgender, and the two decided to embark on a road trip to bond and “reintroduce Haper to the country as her true self.”

“Will and Harper” premieres on Netflix September 27.