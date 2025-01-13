Wheeler Mission shelter open amid severe cold weather

Extreme cold expected this week; where to go to warm up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis is open 24 hours a day to provide refuge for those in need, especially as dangerously cold temperatures increase the risks for everyone, particularly those experiencing homelessness.

As temperatures drop, adding extra layers of clothing is a simple but effective way to stay warm. Experts recommend wearing at least three layers on top during extreme cold. Hypothermia is to blame for many winter weather-related deaths. It occurs when the body’s core temperature falls to dangerous levels. Symptoms of hypothermia, such as shivering, confusion, and lack of coordination, can set in quickly.

Frostbite is another serious concern during extreme cold, affecting areas like fingers, toes, nose, and ears. Health experts stress that prolonged exposure to sub-zero temperatures is extremely dangerous, especially for those with cardiovascular conditions, who are at an even higher risk.

If you begin to experience symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite, doctors advise getting out of the cold immediately. Remove any wet clothing and begin warming up slowly with dry blankets and lukewarm water. Rapid re-warming can cause further harm, so it’s important to proceed cautiously.

For those who do not wish to stay at a shelter, Indy Parks operates several warming centers. While hours vary, most of these centers close at 8 p.m.