Indy Art Center hosts winter art sale, showcasing local art and gifts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Are you looking for handmade, local art from local Indy artisans? Look no further because the Indy Art Center has you covered. Check out tons of unique artwork and wares available for purchase during the Winter Art Sale.

The Winter Art Sale will take place from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 7 inside the Indy Art Center Galleries, Studios and Ruth Lilly Library. On Dec. A second event will be held on Dec. 14 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Fishers Art Center. The free event is a great opportunity to find one-of-a-kind gifts, including paintings, jewelry, textiles, ceramics and more.

Indy Art Center Vice President of Exhibitions and Events Shannon Bennett joined us to show off some of the fantastic pieces you can find at the Winter Art Sale.

Indy Art Center Vice President of Exhibitions and Events Shannon Bennett (left) poses with Marlee Thomas

Bennett encourages folks to come out and shop, “We’re going to have artists in all of our gallery spaces, our studios, our library.”

“We’re going to have refreshments there, a little beer and wine so you can sip and shop.”

To learn more about the Indy Art Center’s Winter Art Sale, click here.