Cord cut? YouTube TV announces price increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Online streaming service YouTube TV announced they are raising the price of their service in January from $72.99 a month to $82.99 a month.

In a message that was posted on X, YouTube TV says “A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo. New members will see this price today; current members starting January 13. For more details on these updates, visit http://yt.be/ytvinfo. We hope YouTube TV continues to be your go-to TV service, but if you need to pause or cancel, family managers can do so at http://yt.be/ytvpse. We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this impacts our members. With many exciting shows and live events coming up in 2025, we remain committed to bringing you the best of TV, all in one place. Thank you for being a loyal member.”

Readers of the X post added context saying that the service is now double the price it was just five years ago. The last price increase was in April of 2023 when the service increased 12% from $64.99 a month to $72.99 a month. Both are a far cry from the $34.99 a month price when the service launched in 2017.

X readers note that this is an increase of over 137% when adjusted for inflation.