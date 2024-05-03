Best Hangover Pills in 2024: 9 Top Picks Reviewed & Compared

Ever woke up with a pounding headache after a fun night out? Hangovers can be tough, but finding relief shouldn’t be.

We’ve sifted through the noise to bring you straightforward facts on the top hangover pills. Dive into our guide spotlighting standout options like Myrkl.

We’ll cover what matters: effectiveness, safety, cost and user reviews. No fluff, just the essentials to help you choose wisely. Because everyone deserves to bounce back and seize the day—hangover-free.

Best Hangover Pills in 2024

We’ve listed and reviewed the most popular hangover products in 2024, starting with Myrkl. We suggest you read through the reviews to find the perfect one for you.

1. Myrkl – Best Hangover Pills Overall

Pros

Vegan and natural product

Transforms alcohol to CO2 and water

B12 improves immunity and energy

Visible effects after one hour

Cons

May be costly for some users

Who Is It Best For?

As our choice for best hangover pills in 2024, Myrkl may help you feel renewed after moderate drinking. It may be particularly helpful for active seniors, young parents, and working professionals.

Benefits

Myrkl may process 70% of alcohol in only one hour, decreasing the intensity of hangovers, which is its key benefit. Vitamin B12 strengthens immunity and boosts energy [1].

Side Effects

Studies report no adverse effects Myrkl could have. However, user reports show occasional issues like heartburn, diarrhea, nausea, and prolonged hangover side effects.

Ingredients

Myrkl bacteria, amino acid L-Cysteine, and vitamin B12 are its ingredients. The aim is to activate these in the gut before the consumption of alcohol so that the body processes less of it and reduces hangover effects.

Dosage

You should take two pills two hours before drinking. The manufacturer advises continuous use for the best results.

Price

A package of 15 doses costs $34.50, so each dose is $2.30. There are occasional promotional deals, like the current 20% off and free shipping if you join the community pages.

User Reviews

Most user reviews are positive, lauding Myrkl’s ability to help users wake up feeling refreshed while reducing hangovers. The product’s high rating confirms its efficacy and value despite some users reporting bad experiences, too.

2. BetterMorning by BetterBrand – Best Vegetarian-Friendly Hangover Pills

Pros

Suitable for vegetarians

GMP-certified, produced in the USA

All ingredients are natural

Tackles various hangover symptoms

Cons

Must be dosed and taken very precisely

Who Is It Best For?

People who value transparency in the best hangover pills will love BetterMorning. It features a complete list of all-natural ingredients, and the website explains how and why they work.

Benefits

BetterMorning addresses dehydration, poor sleep, and inflammation as primary causes of hangovers. It reduces headaches and morning nausea, helps with liver detoxification, and restores vitamins in the body.

Side Effects

BetterMorning is a safe solution for many as its natural formula reduces the chances of side effects. However, further studies are needed, and people with allergies and preexisting conditions should talk to their doctor.

Ingredients

This product contains B complex vitamins, milk thistle, ginger, L-Cysteine, licorice root, dihydromyricetin (DHM), and alpha lipoic acid (ALA). These ingredients may promote liver health, fight nausea, and detoxify the organism.

Dosage

One serving (3 capsules) is advised to be taken 30 minutes before drinking for the best results. There are 14 servings in a single bottle.

Price

There are subscription-saving options and promotional discounts, but $39.95 for a bottle of 14 servings does feel pricey.

User Reviews

Many users highlighted quick recovery times and a decrease in hangover intensity when taking the pills as recommended.

3. The Prevention Hydration Drink by DrinkAde – Best Low-Calorie Hangover Drink

Pros

Flavored with limeade, caffeine, and gluten-free

Contains vitamin B complex, milk thistle, and potassium

Just five calories for each shot

Booster shots available for next-day recovery

Cons

Booster shot has high caffeine content (189 mg), so it may not fit everyone

Who Is It Best For?

It may be best for people seeking delicious pills for hangovers after group parties. The preventive and booster in the two-shot system handle drinking phases of preparation and recovery.

Benefits

The Prevention Hydration Drink contains ingredients like milk thistle for liver support, vitamin B complex for enzyme regeneration, and electrolytes for hydration.

Side Effects

The high caffeine content and preservatives could cause side effects for some, including jitteriness and overstimulation.

Ingredients

Key ingredients include milk thistle, vitamin B complex, potassium, green tea extract, gotu kola, aloe vera, and caffeine.

Dosage

It is recommended to take a full bottle of Prevention before drinking and Boost the morning after. Each shot weighs 3.4 oz, with the booster shot having a berry taste and the preventive shot being limeade-flavored.

Price

A 6-pack with 3.4oz bottles costs $32.99 while a 12-pack is priced at $57.99. DrinkAde offers free shipping on all orders over $50.

User Reviews

User reviews are mixed. On one side, some reported decreased hangover symptoms, but others experienced minimal effects. Many users loved the dualism of preventive and booster shots, while flavors were also praised for both.

4. ZBiotics® Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink – Best Probiotic Hangover Pills

Pros

Made to degrade acetaldehyde

FDA-compliant and meticulously tested for safety

Positive reviews for efficiency in reducing hangovers

May be a great gift in social settings

Cons

Some say the taste is earthy and somewhat bitter

Who Is It Best For?

ZBiotics may be a good choice for those who prefer biotechnology to minimize hangover symptoms, especially if they’re worried about acetaldehyde increase after drinking.

Benefits

Bacillus subtilis ZB183 is one of the key ingredients of this innovative product. It is a genetically modified probiotic that reduces hangover intensity by breaking down acetaldehyde [2].

Side Effects

Although thorough testing implies its safety, outcomes may vary, and you should follow the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Ingredients

Bacillus subtilis ZB183 is the active ingredient and helps degrade acetaldehyde, aiming to prevent or reduce hangovers.

Dosage

You should have ZBiotics as the first drink of the evening so that probiotics do their work before you consume alcohol.

Price

Pricing depends on the package size, and you can save 20% if you subscribe. A 3-pack costs $36 ($12 per bottle), a 6-pack costs $60 ($10 per bottle), and a 12-pack will set you back $108 ($9 per bottle).

User Reviews

Some have reported a substantial shift in how they feel after drinking, while others claim they had worse hangovers on their first try. Zbioticcs is generally lauded for its prospects and innovative approach.

5. AFTERDRINK® – Best Antioxidant-Rich Hangover Pills

Pros

25 natural ingredients, including antioxidants and herbal extracts

High content of DHM found to enhance alcohol breakdown in the liver

May reduce nausea and promote liver health

Suitable for vegans and stimulant-free

Cons

Six capsules intake is needed

Who Is It Best For?

Those looking for an all-natural solution for reducing hangover symptoms may find this product an excellent choice. It may be a great fit for those users seeking supplements without stimulants and synthetic additives.

Benefits

AFTERDRINK® enhances the body’s detoxification, decreases nausea, and boosts energy levels. Antioxidants and particular amino acids fight oxidative stress resulting from drinking alcohol.

Side Effects

The safety aspect looks promising as this formula contains only natural ingredients. However, Individual results may vary, so it is recommended to talk to a doctor if you see any issues when taking AFTERDRINK.

Ingredients

Its notable ingredients are dihydromyricetin, ginger root extract, B vitamins, L-theanine, L-cysteine HCL, and milk thistle, renowned as antioxidants helping liver health.

Dosage

It is advised to take three capsules with water before your first drink and three more after your last drink. This will improve its efficiency in reducing hangover symptoms.

Price

The cost for a single bottle is $35, with options to purchase in bulk for savings. Each bottle provides 48 capsules for approximately eight nights out.

User Reviews

Reviews are mostly positive, and many users report enhanced energy levels and decreased nausea and headaches. Effectiveness, however, may vary among users and some say it is less impactful.

6. Before You Drink Gummies by Toast! – Best Hangover Gummy Pills

Pros

Nurtures liver health

Mitigates hangover symptoms

Delicious blackberry flavor

Cons

Strong flavor might not appeal to everyone

Who Is It Best For?

This product is a delicious and efficient way of reducing alcohol effects before they even start. It may appeal to those who like gummies in general, made with natural ingredients.

Benefits

Through the restoration of key nutrients and providing liver support, the gummies may strengthen the body’s natural defenses against the adverse effects of alcohol consumption.

Side Effects

Its ingredients are generally known to be safe. There are very few reports of adverse effects in user reviews.

Ingredients

It comprises prickly pear extract, milk thistle extract, matcha green tea, niacin, and zinc for possible prospects of reducing hangover symptoms and nurturing liver health.

Dosage

To optimize preventative effects, the gummies ought to be consumed before drinking. Take three gummies before a night out.

Price

The price is $39.99 for 16 servings. It’s rather reasonably priced for an all-natural supplement that’s very easy to use.

User Reviews

User reviews are generally positive, emphasizing no negative effects the day after drinking and praising the product’s taste.

7. Morning Recovery by MoreLabs – Best Ready-To-Drink Hangover Beverage

Pros

Reduce hangovers with a range of ingredients

Multiple flavors

Handy packaging and simple to take on the go

Cons

The exact amounts of ingredients aren’t presented

Who Is It Best For?

Those searching for a comprehensive solution to tackle a variety of hangover symptoms may find this product the best fit. Its many natural ingredients enhance liver function and replenish lost nutrients.

Benefits

As noted, this product is crafted to promote liver function, replenish lost nutrients, and enhance the body’s capacity to metabolize alcohol. It may help remove toxins and boost recovery after drinking alcohol.

Side Effects

Morning Recovery has a low side effects profile. However, it features a range of ingredients, so users may see allergies and intolerances, so it may be a good idea to consult a doctor.

Ingredients

This product contains a combination of high-quality ingredients known for supporting liver function and providing relief from hangovers. It comprises green tea extract, milk thistle, hovenia dulcis extract, Korean pear extract, red ginseng extract, prickly pear extract, B and C vitamins, and electrolytes.

Dosage

It is best to take Morning Recovery before your first alcoholic drink for optimal results, but you can also take it while you’re drinking or after your last drink.

Price

The 6-pack costs $30.60 and if you subscribe you get a 15% discount and free shipping. There are also bigger packs, like a 12-pack sold for $51 and a 24-pack for $91.80.

User Reviews

Many applaud Morning Recovery for its effectiveness, but a small percentage of users didn’t find it working for them. Some users didn’t like its taste.

8. Flyby Recovery Capsules – Non-Caffeinated Hangover Pills

Pros

Contains ingredients that help recover from drinking alcohol

Non-GMO and free of gluten

No caffeine included

Cons

Taking a total of six capsules may not suit some users

Who Is It Best For?

This product may be best for those seeking a multi-purpose solution for reducing hangover symptoms. Flyby Recovery Capsules may fit those who prefer a hangover pill supplement without stimulants.

Benefits

This product tackles many aspects of hangover like dehydration, liver support, and nutrient replenishment. L-theanine may help improve mental functions and reduce anxiety [3].

Side effects

Flyby has a low risk of side effects, which may include heartburn, headache, and dizziness.

Ingredients

Flyby Recovery Capsules feature ingredients that may help the body defend itself from alcohol-triggered toxins and inflammation. These include DHM, milk thistle, prickly pear, Panax ginseng, and L-cysteine.

Dosage

The company recommends a somewhat high dosage of three capsules with water before drinking and three more with water before bed.

Price

A pack containing 90 capsules costs $31.47. With a 15% subscription discount, the price drops to $26.75.

User Reviews

This product has many (different) reviews and a 4.3 out of 5 rating from more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon. Users praise its ability to reduce hangover symptoms and provide quick recovery. One major downside is users reporting pills molding over time.

9. The Plug – Best Herbal Hangover Relief Beverage

Pros

Plant-based formulation

No caffeine or sugar added

Delicious with tropical flavors

Promotes quick hydration and liver health

Cons

Effectiveness may vary with user reports differing

Who Is It Best For?

It may be best for those looking for natural, plant-based formulas in their best hangover pills or drinks.

Benefits

With a unique combination of herbs, this product provides boosted hydration and liver support to reduce hangover symptoms.

Side Effects

Although its ingredients have been used in Asian medicine for centuries, individual reactions may vary. Consult with a doctor before use, especially if you have pre-existing conditions.

Ingredients

It contains 13 natural plants, herbs, and flowers, such as purslane, schisandra, dandelion, and oriental raisin tree. These are renowned in Eastern medicine for their detoxifying and antioxidant characteristics.

Dosage

Take a bottle right after you finish drinking alcohol.

Price

The Plug costs $35.00 for a 6-pack, or $29.75 if you subscribe. A 12-pack costs $60.00, while the 24-pack is a best-seller at $110.

User Reviews

Users compliment the Plug’s efficiency in mitigating hangover symptoms, its simplicity of usage, and its taste. Many have found it increases hydration.

What Is a Hangover and Why Does It Occur?

A hangover happens after an initial high of alcohol wears off, producing symptoms like nausea, headache, and fatigue. It is a body’s means of saying it is dehydrated and fighting alcohol-induced toxins [4].

Basically, your liver has to work excessively to process it, and dehydration and chemical imbalance are all-too-common regrets you have the next day.

How To Prevent a Hangover?

The best way to prevent a hangover is to not drink in the first place, but that’s not the answer you’re looking for, right? That’s why we looked up some easy-to-do tips, so your next night (or day?!) out doesn’t have to end in misery.

Stay Hydrated

To prevent hangovers, drink water before, throughout, and after your night out. Since alcohol dehydrates you, drinking a glass of water with each alcoholic drink may help keep your body’s balance. Moreover, drinking water can act as a buffer against the immediate effects of alcohol as it enters your bloodstream.

Eat a Saturated Meal

Alcohol absorption may be slowed down if you eat a big and filling meal before drinking. Your best path to creating a strong foundation for the night out is eating something high in fats, proteins, and carbs.

Rest

Your body may cope with alcohol better if you get lots of sleep before a night out. Your body’s harmony is restored by sleep, which enhances its ability to defend against alcohol’s effects.

Don’t Drink Too Much

The best hangover prevention is to watch how much you drink. Not exceeding your limits can make a huge difference between waking up feeling refreshed or having hangover symptoms.

Take the Best Hangover Pills Before You Drink

Anti-hangover pills before the start of the night out may reduce the unwanted effects. Many of these products aim to help your body’s natural alcohol metabolism process.

How We Chose the Best Hangover Pills

Ever wondered how to pick a hangover pill that won’t let you down? We’ve got you covered. We zeroed in on hangover pills that not only give you more bang for your buck but also come from brands that stand out for their commitment to results and quality.

Brand Reputation

You can’t go wrong with a well-known brand. That’s why we hunted for names in the hangover pill market that people trust for their effectiveness and premium standards.

Ingredients

What’s inside counts the most. We paid special attention to hangover pills packed with natural ingredients that are friends to your liver and foes to those nasty hangover blues.

Ease of Use

Let’s keep it simple. We favored pills that slip into your pre-party routine without a hitch. Because who needs more hassle when you’re planning a night out?

Benefits and Side Effects

It’s all about getting the good without much of the bad. We aimed to spotlight pills that pack a punch in relief but don’t hit you with a ton of side effects.

Value for Money

We didn’t just chase after the cheapest options. We looked for hangover pills that deliver top-notch results without breaking the bank. Quality and satisfaction are part of the deal, not just the sticker price.

User Reviews

Real talk from real people matters. We dug into what users had to say, focusing on products that consistently earned a thumbs up.

How To Choose the Right Hangover Pill for You

Choosing the right hangover pill is like finding the perfect party companion. It should fit your style and needs. Let’s dive into what makes a pill stand out in the crowded room of remedies.

Effectiveness and User Experience

You want a pill that lives up to its promises. Look for brands with a solid history of easing hangover woes and leaving customers smiling.

Any Allergy of Ingredients

Safety first, always. Make sure to scan the ingredient list for anything that might not sit well with you.

Ease of Use

Imagine your ideal hangover pill. Does it fit seamlessly into your life? If it’s a breeze to use and doesn’t need a bunch of prep, you’re onto a winner.

Benefits and Side Effects

The best hangover pills are the ones that offer clear benefits with minimal drawbacks. Choose wisely to keep the good times rolling.

Price

The price tag shouldn’t make your head spin before the party even starts. The best picks are those that are kind to your wallet and effective in action.

How Do Hangover Pills Work?

Hangover pills work by helping your body fight dehydration and digest alcohol more effectively. They usually contain a high content of vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients that restore lost nutrients and enhance liver function, dealing with the primary causes of hangovers.

What Is in Hangover Pills?

Normally, a combination of vitamins (such as Vitamin C and B vitamins), natural extracts, and minerals are found in hangover pills. These ingredients promote liver health and hydration. Other typical ingredients like milk thistle, prickly pear, and ginger help detoxify the body and alleviate hangover symptoms [5].

Benefits of Hangover Pills

The main advantages of consuming hangover pills are replenished nutrients that are lost while drinking, enhanced alcohol metabolism, and energy increase. They aim to help users feel better in the morning after a night out.

Possible Side Effects and Precautions

Even though hangover pills are generally harmless, some users may have side effects like nausea or allergies due to particular ingredients. Other adverse effects include heartburn and digestion problems. Before using a new supplement, carefully review the ingredients and talk to a healthcare professional.

When To Take Hangover Pills?

For optimal results, hangover pills should be taken before you start drinking and/or before going to bed after a night out. This helps them work the best in reducing or preventing hangover symptoms.

Where To Buy Hangover Pills?

It is easy to find hangover pills in pharmacies, health food stores, and online. Purchasing them from official manufacturer sites assures the quality of pills for hangovers.

FAQs About the Best Hangover Pills

In this section of the article, we will answer the most common questions about the best hangover pills, hoping to help you make informed decisions.

Why Do I Get Such Bad Hangovers?

Dehydration, the body’s response to toxins in alcohol, and the reduction of essential nutrients cause bad hangovers. Genetics, drinking patterns, and what sort of alcohol you consume are all crucial factors as well [5]. Your body is letting you know that it is fighting the effects of drinking alcohol.

What Is the Best Pill for a Hangover?

The best pills for hangovers are those which efficiently tackle symptoms such as nausea and dehydration, while aiding your body’s metabolic functions in detoxifying. Products with B vitamins, electrolytes, and milk thistle have been praised for effectiveness.

What Is the Most Effective Cure for a Hangover?

Although a magic cure doesn’t exist, some methods can help you! These include staying hydrated, using pills with proven and quality ingredients, getting sufficient rest before and after a night out, and consuming nutritious foods.

What Pill Do You Take Before Drinking Alcohol To Prevent Hangovers?

Taking the best hangover pills formulated to support liver function and maintain hydration levels can help ward off hangover symptoms [6]. Look for pills like Myrkl or find supplements that contain the likes of prickly pear, ginger, and amino acids.

Best Hangover Pills: Conclusion

Hydration, nutrition, and sleep are your allies in conquering hangover blues. But when you need an extra edge, pills like Myrkl step in, packed with ingredients to rejuvenate you.

Choose the right hangover pill and embrace life’s celebrations with ease. Cheers to embracing the fun without the next-day woes!

