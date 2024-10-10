How to prepare for emergency evacuations of pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we’ve seen with recent evacuations ahead of Hurricane Milton in Florida, disasters can strike anyone anywhere at any time.

Whether it’s a hurricane, flood, fire, or other emergencies, evacuating with pets requires extra planning and preparation.

To help pet owners navigate evacuations, Patty Spitler of “Pet Pals TV” and Tom Dock, director of communications at Noah’s Animal Hospital, discussed Thursday how to be ready when time is of the essence.

Have a plan ready

Dock emphasized the importance of having everything ready to grab quickly when emergencies happen. “A lot of times, you don’t know how much time you have. You need vaccine records, rabies tags, and things you can pick up quickly. Copies of these documents are crucial if you need to stay at a shelter or hotel that accepts pets.”

Dock stressed the importance of preparation not just for hurricanes but for any sudden emergency such as a train derailment. “You’ve got to be ready to go,” he said.

Pets are family

For Spitler, pets are more than just animals; they’re family. “I get so upset when I see an emergency and wonder, ‘What do they do with their pets?’”

Spitler advised having a “go-bag” prepared with essentials including food, water, and medical records. “You need to know ahead of time whether shelters or hotels will take pets,” she said, noting that not all human emergency shelters accept animals.

Staying calm in chaos

Evacuating during an emergency can be chaotic.

So, how can people stay focused amid the panic? Dock recommends keeping things simple. “I have four big mastiffs, and every time I open a new bag of food, I set some aside. FEMA (The Federal Emergency Management Agency) recommends preparing for at least three days without food or water, so always have enough on hand for that.”

Dock also suggests packing any needed pet medications, and cleaning supplies and tools to keep them under control. “Make sure you have a carrier for your cat or a harness for your dog.”

Helping stray pets during disasters

What should people do if they see stray animals in a disaster area?

Spitler urged caution; frightened animals may behave unpredictably. “You can call local rescue agencies that specialize in this. If you’re able to safely approach the animal, check for a microchip and take them to the appropriate agency.”

For more tips and resources, visit “Pet Pals TV” online or tune in at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on WISH-TV.

Noah Weibel and his dog, Cookie, on Oct 7, 2024, climb the steps to their home as their family prepares for Hurricane Milton in Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)