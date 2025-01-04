‘Pet Pals TV’: Meeting Saul from Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our-four legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by Pamela Terhune, founder of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary, who brought in Saul.

Grateful Rescue is an organization in Delaware County to provide a safe haven for pets.

When Saul was came to Grateful Rescue from the Muncie Rescue Center, he couldn’t even lift his head. Saul has issues with his spinal cord that made it difficult for the Muncie Rescue Center to care for him.

“The shelter didn’t feel like they needed to put him down, so we thought, well, if there’s hope we’ll go for it. If he’s willing to fight then we’ll fight with him,” Terhune said.

Through Grateful Rescue, Terhune has rescued and rehomed over 700 dogs and cats.