‘Pet Pals TV’: Grayson the cat retiring from the limelight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On the latest “Pet Pals TV,” host Patty Spitler was joined by KJ McGuinn, kitty correspondent, to discuss Grayson the cat retiring from the show. His tuxedoed successor, Giles, joined KJ this week.

“Grayson is fine, but he’s going to retire,” KJ said.

Grayson had a surgery to remove a tumor, but the results showed that he did not have cancer.

KJ explained why Grayson is retiring, “He’s doing really well. It was a scary week, but we just decided his immune system needs to stay strong and he needs to stay home so that he can be the best version of himself.”

The hosts talked about how cats can try to hide their illnesses.

“As a cat owner, you almost have to be a little bit of a sleuth. Something as simple as sleeping on the floor next to your bed instead of getting in bed can be a big sign that they are in pain,” KJ said.

While Grayson can’t be on TV, he will still be a part of the show from new Grayson plushies. Grayson plushies are $25, the proceeds benefit Indy Neighborhood Cats.