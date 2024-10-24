Patty Spitler of ‘Pet Pals TV’ hopes passing of beloved dog helps others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During News 8’s “Midday” newscast, “Pet Pals TV” host Patty Spitler opened up about the loss of her 9-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, Stewie, during an interview that often became emotional as the grizzled television news veteran fought back tears.

Patty was joined with “Pet Pals TV” investigative reporter Tom Dock from Noah’s Animal Hospitals.

Both addressed the emotional topic of pet loss.

On Oct. 16, Patty’s faithful companion, Stewie, “crossed over the rainbow bridge,” leaving a profound impact on her life.

Patty said she does not have any family left in her life, which made the loss that much more difficult.

She highlighted the deep bond she shared with Stewie, and the love she has for her still living dog, Harry.

The segment aimed to provide comfort and understanding to viewers experiencing similar grief, and who may be struggling now, or in the future, with when to say goodbye.

Pet Pals TV airs at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays on WISH-TV.

For more insights and heartwarming stories, viewers can visit petpalstv.com.

