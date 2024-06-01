‘Pet Pals TV’: Preparing for kitten season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8’s Brittany Noble, along with Dawn Benefiel, executive director of Indy Neighborhood Cats, and Savannah Roby with Alliance of Responsible Pet Ownership.

Benefiel says if you find a kitten outdoors, leave it alone.

Research says mother cats will touch their kittens how to find their food every morning by the time the kittens are five to eight weeks old. If the kittens are too young to hunt, then they should stay with their mom.

“We want to leave kittens with mom until they are weaned and socialized,” Benefiel said.

She also tells News 8 that if someone finds a litter of kittens near their home, they should mark where they are with a food-grade substance like diatomaceous earth. “Use it like flour to put a ring around the kittens, so you can see when the mom comes back,” she said.

Benefiel says Indy Neighborhood Cats works with organizations like A.R.P.O. to help with the outdoor cat population during kitten season, or when outdoor cats give birth to their litters.

The two groups work during kitten season to vaccinate, fix, and microchip outdoor cats by trapping and then releasing them. Roby adds that after giving the cats their shots and other tests, A.R.P.O. workers take in the cat families to socialize them, then help the cats get adopted.

Here are other animal organizations who help foster and adopt outdoor cats:

Indy Humane Pet Resource Center – email them at prc@indyhumane.org

Indianapolis Animal Care Services – email them at IACSIntake@indy.gov with “STRAY SURRENDER” as the subject line

Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership – email them at info@adoptarpo.org

Southside Animal Shelter – email them at rosie@ssasi.org

Robin’s Nest of Indy – email them at robinsnestindypp@gmail.com

