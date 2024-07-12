All Covered in Dust

Today’s Bible passage for consideration has two quite memorable lines, those being: 1.) “A prophet is without honor in their hometown” (Mark 6:4), and 2.) “If any place will not welcome you […] as you leave, shake off the dust that is on your feet” (Mark 6:11). In their immediate context, these verses are to instruct early Christian missionaries how to respond to rejection. However, it may leave room for other meanings. This talk explores these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.