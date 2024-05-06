Allen Guelzo, Author of “Our Ancient Faith: Lincoln, Democracy, and the American Experiment”

Professor Allen Guelzo is a best-selling, award-winning historian of Abraham Lincoln, the American Civil War, and our enduring republic. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Dr Guelzo makes a second appearance to discuss his new and insightful book: “Our Ancient Faith: Lincoln, Democracy, and the American Experiment"

