BE&O Podcast – Success Story – Semperfly Studios

We caught up with a very busy Gavin Goode at his Semperfly Studios in Noblesville to record a segment for our upcoming Celebrating Heroes special. This Marine veteran was recently given the honor of creating a special tribute to the lost lives at the World Trade Center. But for Gavin, it isn't about praise, it is about how his art can affect the lives of others.