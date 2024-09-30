Search
Podcasts > Business, Equity and Opportunities Podcast with Scott Sander

BE&O Podcast – Access to Capital – New Hope of Indiana

September 30, 2024

Many businesses and organizations are looking at non-traditional ways to 'Access Capital.' WISH-TV is partnering with 'LISC-Indianapolis' for the annual 'Love Thy Neighborhood Awards'. The awards celebrate and recognize 'game changers' in the community as they help transform their neighborhoods and improve 'livability' throughout Indianapolis. Today we salute 'New Hope of Indiana', this years 'People's Choice' award winner. 