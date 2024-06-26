Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30, 2024. This week Building a culture of health and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair

June 27 - June 30

Indiana Convention Center, Halls J and K

100 S Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN

IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival

June 28, 6:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 W. New York St.

Indianapolis, IN

Spark!Fishers Street Fair & Parade

June 24 – June 29

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

6 Municipal Dr

Fishers, IN

Haynes Apperson Festival

June 27 – June 29, 5:00pm-11:00pm

Foster Park

721 W. Superior St.

Kokomo, IN

Give Peace A Chance: The Art of John Lennon Exhibition

Through July 6, 10:00am-6:00pm

CV Art & Frame

110 S. Main St.

Zionsville, IN

International Ventriloquism & Arts Festival

June 28 - June 30, 7:00pm

Historic Tivoli Theatre

24 N Washington St

Spencer, IN

19th Annual Hendricks County Rib-Fest & BBQ

June 29, 10:00am-10:00pm

Hendricks County 4

H Fairgrounds 1900 E. Main St

Danville, IN

Blues, Beers, & BBQ

June 29, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Town of Cumberland

11623 E. Washington St.

Cumberland, IN

Savannah Bananas

June 27 - June 29, 7:00pm

Victory Field

501 West Maryland Street

Indianapolis, IN

LatinX Pride 2024

June 29

The Vogue Theatre

6259 N College Ave

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar