Building Community Through Faith: Sheri LoCascio’s Approach

In this enriching episode of "Pulpit Perspectives Podcast," Reverend Dr. Kent Lundy welcomes Pastor Sheri LoCascio from Hobart Trinity United Methodist Church and Michigan Avenue United Methodist Church in Hobart. Pastor Sheri shares her journey into the ministry, the joys and challenges of her dual charges, and her innovative approaches to engaging her congregations. Tune in for an inspiring conversation that delves into the power of community, faith, and self-care.

**Three Key Takeaways:**

1. **Community Engagement through Creative Approaches:**

- One of the standout elements of Pastor Sheri LoCascio's ministry is her innovative approach to involving her congregation. She shares how she invites both of her church communities to choose their favorite parables and hymns for sermons and services. This not only increases congregation participation but also helps in creating a sense of ownership and investment among the members. Her successful Vacation Bible School program is another testament to her dedication to fostering community spirit through collective effort.

2. **The Call to Ministry and Personal Growth:**

- Pastor Sheri's journey to becoming a pastor is filled with moments of divine guidance and personal determination. Despite initial doubts stemming from gender-defined roles in her upbringing, her involvement in the United Methodist Church unveiled her true calling. Her story is a powerful reminder that divine inspiration often follows personal involvement and the courage to explore new paths. From being a Stephen Minister to juggling multiple roles before fully stepping into the ministry, her journey underscores the importance of continuous learning and openness to God's call.

3. **Maintaining Balance and Self-Care:**

- Both Pastor Sheri and Reverend Dr. Kent Lundy emphasize the importance of balance and self-care in ministry. Drawing from her own experiences of nearly burning out, Pastor Sheri advises fellow clergy to set boundaries and take care of their physical, mental, and spiritual health. The discussion on being still and finding moments of peace amidst the chaos is particularly poignant, serving as a crucial reminder for everyone in ministry to recharge and rejuvenate, thereby ensuring they can serve their communities effectively.

