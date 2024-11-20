Central Indiana Youth for Christ aims to empower and connect young people

The Central Indiana Youth for Christ has launched an ambitious initiative, the We Believe in Youth Campaign, aimed at encouraging young people and rallying community support. CEO Dara Berkhalter explained the campaign’s dual focus: fostering meaningful connections between adults and youth while raising funds to sustain and expand the organization’s mission.

The campaign calls on adults to actively engage with young people by writing encouraging notes and speaking affirming words. “It’s about adults mobilizing to tell young people in their lives that they see them, value them, and care about them,” Berkhalter said. The initiative has already gained momentum, with strong reactions from youth participants and their communities.

In addition to building connections, the campaign includes a fundraising component, with a goal of raising $200,000. As of now, over $40,000 has been raised. A significant boost came from a generous supporter who pledged a $50,000 matching donation. “The next $50,000 raised will be matched,” Berkhalter announced, noting the overwhelming excitement and gratitude the pledge has generated.

Donations can be made online through the campaign’s link, GiveButter.com. The matching challenge is active, doubling contributions made during the campaign period.

