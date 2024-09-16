David Rubenstein, Author of “The Highest Calling: Conversations on the American Presidency”

“The Highest Calling: Conversations on the American Presidency” is award-winning author David Rubenstein’s latest triumph. Mr Rubenstein, who is also chairman and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles and chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, discuses his numerous and penetrating interviews with presidents and presidential historians.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.