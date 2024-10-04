Do you need to work out daily?

Do you find yourself not having time to exercise daily or at all during the workweek? Do you find it easier to dedicate time to exercising on the weekends? If so, you are not alone.

Due to the demands of life, many individuals find it difficult to exercise during the week.

Are the health effects the same whether you workout daily versus one to two days on the weekend?

A recent study by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital, a Harvard Hospital, found that the weekend warrior pattern of exercise is associated with lower risk of 264 diseases and is just as effective as more frequent exercise. The study looked at over 89,000 men and women, who wore a wrist activity monitor for one week and were followed for 6.3 years.