Feeding hope through powerful medicine

A garden has become a lifeline for central Indiana families in need. What began as a modest, corporate initiative has blossomed into a remarkable collective effort.

In 2023, Roche’s Garden produced an impressive 300 pounds of fresh, organic produce. This year, the garden’s operators hope to double that number.

Roche’s Garden is known as one of the oldest gardens in Indianapolis. It’s evolved to playing a critical role to provide nutritious food, and preventing disease while food insecurity is high.

The bounty of vegetables is not destined for corporate cafeterias, but rather the shelves of a local food bank, The Resource Hub, where it goes to families in need. It’s an initiative aligning with the American Heart Association’s Food is Medicine initiative.