Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13, 2024. This week: Fighting Breast Cancer at Sista Strut and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Sista Strut 2024

Saturday, October 12, 10:00am-1:00pm

Victory Field

501 West Maryland Street

Indianapolis, IN

Heartland International Film Festival

October 10 – October 20

Various Locations

Indianapolis, IN

Night at the Boo Bash

Friday, October 11, 6:00pm-8:00pm

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Street Fair

Saturday, October 12, 10:00am-1:00pm

Anderson University

University Boulevard

Anderson, IN

Harvest Festival

Saturday, October 12, 12:00pm-6:00pm

Mallow Run Winery

6964 W. Whiteland Road

Bargersville, IN

Broad Ripple Beer Fest

Saturday, October 12, 3:00pm-7:00pm

Opti-Park Indianapolis

780 East 66th Street

Indianapolis, IN

RE/MAX Tower Highpoint Fall Festival presented by O'Mara Foods

October 11 - October 13

Highpoint Events

3321 N Old US Highway 421

Greensburg, IN

ZooBoo

Now Through Thursday, October 31, 9:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Celebrating Latino and Hispanic Heritage at Indiana Historical Society

Now through Friday, October 11, 10:00am-5:00pm

Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

450 W. Ohio St.

Indianapolis, IN

Harvest Nights

Now through November 2

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Headless Horseman Festival

Thursday, October 03 – October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar