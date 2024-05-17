Following ‘Life’s Essential 8’ could slow aging

Exercising and eating right are key factors in staying healthy, but the American Heart Association says it doesn’t stop there. It says following certain lifestyle habits can not only improve your overall health, but also slow your body’s aging by years.

A study by the American Heart Association identified eight essential lifestyle habits people should follow to maintain good health.

The American Heart Association says people who follow all eight have higher cardiovascular health. And that, in turn, decreases a person’s biological age by up to six years, meaning their body is aging slower than their actual age.