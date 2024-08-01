FoodCon 11: Celebrating the Art and Culture of Food in Indiana

The 11th annual FoodCon at the Harrison Center is set for August 2 from 6-9 p.m. Created in 2010, this unconventional convention celebrates the art and culture of food in Indiana. Indiana Humanities will debut its new short film series, “Recipes For Our Community,” during the event. The films were produced by the Indiana Humanities team.

Communication Manager Anna Bowman discussed the event and the short films. The event will feature edible bugs and milkweed, the latter highlighted in one of the films where a member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma demonstrates cooking milkweed, a plant commonly found in gardens.

Bowman mentioned that four different short films, each under five minutes, will debut at FoodCon. These films cover various topics, including cooking on a car motor, a survival skill. Attendees will see films on milkweed, maple syrup, and German potato salad. For example, one film shows the Chin community in Southport making a traditional corn soup as part of their monthly gatherings.

The maple syrup film, produced in Greencastle, illustrates the process of tapping maple trees and the tradition’s legacy in Indiana. Bowman noted the importance of sharing these food stories to reflect Indiana’s diverse food culture beyond the well-known corn and tenderloins.

In addition to the films, FoodCon will feature vendors, including the Indianapolis Public Library and popular local food trucks. Some vendors, such as Black Vegan, will offer a variety of foods for attendees to enjoy.