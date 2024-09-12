Governor Eric Holcomb visits Ukraine

On Thursday, Governor Eric Holcomb became the first sitting governor of any state to visit Ukraine since Russia’s full scale invasion of that country two and a half years ago. Holcomb met with Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He signed a memorandum of understanding on economic development, academic partnerships and cultural exchange. Holcomb also visited a memorial to fallen Ukrainian service members. He spent about a day in Kiev. He spoke to both Ukrainian and American reporters.

Another Hoosier politician visits another international conflict zone. Congressman Jim Banks joins us to tell us about his visit to Israel.

And, our political team talks about new sexual harassment allegations against more senior Hogsett administration officials.