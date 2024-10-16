Howl & Wine and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20, 2024. This week: Howl & Wine and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Howl and Wine
Thursday, October 24, 6:00pm-9:00pm
950 S White River Pkwy Dr W
Indianapolis, IN
Monster Mash
Friday, October 18, 6:00pm-8:30pm
10 E. Smith Valley Rd.
Greenwood, IN
Whodunit?
Friday, October 18, 7:00pm-9:30pm
450 W Ohio St
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Walk to End Lupus Now
Saturday, October 19, 9:00am-12:00pm
801 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Fall Colors Festival
Saturday, October 19, 10:00am-3:00pm
8518 Hughes Rd
North Salem, IN
Indianapolis Indians: Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch
Saturday, October 19, 12:00pm
Victory Field
501 W Maryland St
Indianapolis, IN
IHSAA Unified Flag Football State Championship
Saturday, October 19, 1:00pm-3:30pm
19000 Grand Park Blvd,
Westfield, IN
Chicken & Beer Festival
Saturday, October 19, 2:00pm-8:00pm
325 N Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Garfield Park Art and Music Festival
Saturday, October 19, 4:00pm-9:00pm
2425 Conservatory Dr
North Indianapolis, IN
Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC
Saturday, October 19, 7:00pm
1001 W. New York St.
Indianapolis, IN
ZooBoo
Now Through Thursday, October 31, 9:00am-4:00pm
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Celebrating Latino and Hispanic Heritage at Indiana Historical Society
Now through Friday, October 11, 10:00am-5:00pm
Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center
450 W. Ohio St.
Indianapolis, IN
Harvest Nights
Now through November 2
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Headless Horseman Festival
Thursday, October 03 – October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm
13400 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN
If you have a suggestion for the show you can reach me at: Allan.Haw@wishtv.com.