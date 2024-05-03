Indianapolis Ballet Conservatory: Keeping the Next Generation of Dancers on their Toes

On this episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with Alyona Yakovleva, founder and Artistic Director, and Rick Griskie, Board Chairman, of the Indiana Ballet Conservatory. Founded in 2010, the I.B.C. is a pre-professional ballet school committed to providing the best classical ballet training to its students and launching the next generation of dancers onto the world stage. IBC students continually place in top positions in national and international competitions and pursue professional careers in dance around the world.

