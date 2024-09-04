Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 6 through Sunday, September 8, 2024. This week: Indiana’s Nicest Day and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

57th Annual CBIZ Somerset Penrod Arts Fair®

Saturday, September 07, 9:00am-5:00pm

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

19th Annual Quest for the West Art Show and Sale

September 06 - September 07

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

2024 Indy Autonomous Challenge

Friday, September 06, 9:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

New Castle Airport Fly In & Car Show

Saturday, September 07, 10:00am-3:00pm

New Castle Airport

2912 E County Rd 400 S

New Castle, IN

Grateful Fest 2024

Saturday, September 07, 11:00am-5:00pm

Morrow's Meadow

1901 S Tiger Drive

Yorktown, IN

Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival

Saturday, September 07, 5:00pm-10:00pm

Riverside Park & Amphitheater

100 W Water St

Rushville, IN

Out of the Darkness Walk

Saturday, September 07, 12:30pm-4:00pm

Military Park @ White River State Park

601 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

Hoagies and Hops Eighth Annual Hoagies-Eating Contest

Saturday, September 07, 2:30pm-4:00pm

Hoagies and Hops Butler-Tarkington

4155 Boulevard Place

Indianapolis, IN

Swifty Fest

Sunday, September 08, 3:00pm-5:00pm

Buskirk Chumley Theater

114 E Kirkwood Ave

Bloomington, IN

