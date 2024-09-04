Indiana’s Nicest Day and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 6 through Sunday, September 8, 2024. This week: Indiana’s Nicest Day and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
57th Annual CBIZ Somerset Penrod Arts Fair®
Saturday, September 07, 9:00am-5:00pm
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
19th Annual Quest for the West Art Show and Sale
September 06 - September 07
Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Indy Autonomous Challenge
Friday, September 06, 9:00am-4:00pm
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
New Castle Airport Fly In & Car Show
Saturday, September 07, 10:00am-3:00pm
2912 E County Rd 400 S
New Castle, IN
Grateful Fest 2024
Saturday, September 07, 11:00am-5:00pm
1901 S Tiger Drive
Yorktown, IN
Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival
Saturday, September 07, 5:00pm-10:00pm
100 W Water St
Rushville, IN
Out of the Darkness Walk
Saturday, September 07, 12:30pm-4:00pm
Military Park @ White River State Park
601 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
Hoagies and Hops Eighth Annual Hoagies-Eating Contest
Saturday, September 07, 2:30pm-4:00pm
Hoagies and Hops Butler-Tarkington
4155 Boulevard Place
Indianapolis, IN
Swifty Fest
Sunday, September 08, 3:00pm-5:00pm
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, IN