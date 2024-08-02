These oppressive rulers, they lie, they cheat, they exaggerate so many things, as they are filled with so much darkness and HATE! And I know it hurts. The path that we’re on we don’t know where it leads but we do know our enemies will surely be there because it is God who tells us so. There is power and purpose inside of us that has a certain time when God wants to use it! When we’re experiencing heavy opposition from the world, take time from all distractions because He needs us to listen. Music info: Epic Cinematic Adventure by Infraction [No Copyright Music] / Majestic Vision

©2023 Soul Healer 17:77, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Any copying of this audio or writing in whole or part is prohibited.