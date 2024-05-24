Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Serves As An Inclusive Collective

On this episode, Tom goes "On the Aisle" with the leadership team of the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre. For 40 years, Phoenix Theatre has been producing cutting-edge contemporary theatre supporting rising playwrights, local and regional artists, and the stories of unheard voices. Listen in as Tom talks to Artistic Director, Constance Macy, CEO, William Powell, and Associate Artistic, Director Paige Neely.

