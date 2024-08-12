Republicans attack Walz’s military record

The knives are coming out for Tim Walz. Republicans are attacking Kamala Harris’ running mate over his military career. Walz served 24 years in the National Guard and retired just before his unit deployed to Afghanistan in 2005.

It’s been three administrations and 18 years, now I-69 is finally complete. Governor Eric Holcomb and his predecessors, Mitch Daniels and Mike Pence, reflected on their parts in the highway’s completion.

Our political team discusses a sexual harassment scandal rocking the Hogsett administration.