St. Monica International Festival: One Faith, Many Cultures

We talked with Fr. John McCaslin, the Pastor of St. Monica Parish, and Maria Pimentel-Gannon from the Festival Committee about the upcoming St. Monica International Festival.

This exciting event is happening on August 24th from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 6131 Michigan Road in Indianapolis. Fr. John and Maria shared how the festival is a great chance for everyone to experience different cultures in a friendly and family-oriented setting.

The festival, called “One Faith, Many Cultures,” will feature tasty food from around the world, lively music, and dance performances that let you experience many cultures in one evening!

The best part? Admission is free! There’s something for everyone, whether you love food, music, or just want to have fun with your family.

You can try dishes from places like Benin, Mexico, India, and the Philippines. Plus, there will be a $3,000 raffle, bounce houses for the kids, a dunk tank, and even a mechanical bull for some extra excitement!

If you’re coming from outside Indianapolis, don’t worry—everyone is welcome. This festival is a perfect way to explore new cultures, meet new people, and have a unique experience.

Whether you’re local or just visiting, it’s sure to be a night you’ll remember. So, mark your calendars for August 24th and bring your friends and family for an evening full of fun, food, and learning about different cultures. We hope to see you there!