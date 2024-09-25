The Circle City Classic and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, 2024. This week: The Circle City Classic and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Circle City Classic 2024
Saturday, September 28, 8:00am-12:00pm
500 South Capitol Avenue
ZooBoo
Now Through Thursday, October 31, 9:00am-4:00pm
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Celebrating Latino and Hispanic Heritage at Indiana Historical Society
Now through Friday, October 11, 10:00am-5:00pm
Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center
450 W. Ohio St.
Indianapolis, IN
Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Fall Festival
September 27 - September 28
Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
5901 Olive Branch Road
Greenwood, IN
Driven2SaveLives BC39
September 26 – September 28
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
Oktoberfest on Monument Circle
Friday, September 27, 5:00pm-11:00pm
121 Monument Circle
Indianapolis, IN
SWING 2024
Friday, September 27, 7:00pm
501 West Maryland Street
Indianapolis, IN
Franklin Fall Festival
September 28, 10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Franklin Amphitheater
237 W. Monroe St.
Franklin, IN
Indianapolis Walk to End Alzheimer's
Saturday, September 28, 9:00am-12:00pm
1001 W. New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
16th Annual IU Indianapolis Regatta
Saturday, September 28, 10:00am-4:00pm
Military Park and the Indianapolis Canal
601 W New York St
Indianapolis, IN
HMP Yachtoberfest 2024
Saturday, September 28, 3:00pm-10:00pm
1927 North Alabama Street
Indianapolis, IN
Garfield Park Art and Music Festival
Saturday, September 28, 4:00pm-9:00pm
MacAllister Center - Garfield Park
2450 Conservatory Dr
Indianapolis, IN
Trinity Health Freedom Expo
September 28 - September 29
Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center
6089 Clarks Creek Rd
Plainfield, IN