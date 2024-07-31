New!
The greatest 15 days of summer and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28, 2024. This week The greatest 15 days of summer and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indiana State Fair
August 02 - August 17
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E. 38th ST.
Indianapolis, IN
Hippy Hill Fest
August 01 - August 03
Bill Monroe’s Music Park & Campground
5163 N State Rd 135
Morgantown, IN
Elevance Health Roller Rink at Bicentennial Unity Plaza
August 02 - September 29
125 S Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN
FoodCon 11 at First Friday
August 02, 6:00pm-9:00pm
1505 N. Delaware St.
Indianapolis, IN
Art & Soul Night in The Alley: Allison Victoria, Dexter Clardy | Jus Will
August 02, 7:00pm-8:15pm
140 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Indianapolis All Pro Dad Experience
August 03, 9:00am-12:00pm
Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center
7001 W 56th St
Indianapolis, IN
Sherlock Holmes Film Festival - The Illustrious Clients of Indianapolis
August 03, 12:00pm-5:00pm
Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Library
250 N 5th St
Zionsville, IN
Brews on the Boulevard 2024
August 03, 5:00pm-9:00pm
365 Monon Boulevard
Carmel, IN
Irvington Historical Society Ice Cream Social
August 04, 12:00pm-4:00pm
5350 University Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
