Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17, 2024. This week: The Greatest 4 days in Drums and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

PASIC 2024

November 13 - November 16

Indiana Convention Center

100 S. Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

LibraryCon!

Saturday, November 16, 10:00am-2:00pm

Hamilton East Public Library--Fishers Branch

5 Municipal Drive

Fishers, IN

World Usability Day 2024 - Designing for a Better World on Nov 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 , 8:30am-5:00pm

Launch Fishers

12175 Visionary Way

Fishers, IN

Junior League of Indianapolis 53rd Annual Holiday Mart

November 15 - November 16, 10:00am-6:00pm

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 East 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Indy International Festival 2024

November 14 - November 16, 10:00am-8:00pm

Hancock County Fairgrounds

620 Apple St

Greenfield, IN

Monster Bash

November 15 - November 16, 6:00pm-2:00am

Nightmare On Edgewood Haunted House

1959 South Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

Catacombs & Comedians

Friday, November 15, 7:30pm-9:00pm

Monsterz Inc.

7 Johnson Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar