The Naptown DJ Fest and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28, 2024. This week: The Naptown DJ Fest and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Naptown DJ Fest 2024
Saturday, August 10, 11:00am-7:00pm
2360 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St.
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State Fair
Through August 17
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E. 38th ST.
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Plane Pull® Challenge
Saturday, August 10, 8:30am-2:00pm
Indianapolis International Airport Postal Hub
2475 S. Hoffman Rd
Indianapolis, IN
30th Annual Wicket World of Croquet
Saturday, August 10, 10:00am-4:30pm
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
1230 North Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN
Drum Corps International 2024 Championships
August 08 - August 10
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Indy British Motor Day
Saturday, August 10, 8:00am-3:00pm
115 South Elm Street
Zionsville, IN
Woofstock Survivor 5K & Dog Walk
Saturday, August 10, 8:00am-12:00pm
11671 Lantern Rd
Fishers, IN
Race Away From Domestic Violence
Saturday, August 10, 8:00am-12:00pm
1001 W
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel Jazz Fest
August 9 - August 10
The Center for the Performing Arts
One Center Green
Carmel, IN
Whitestown Brew Fest 2024
Saturday, August 10, 12:00pm-4:30pm
6210 Veterans Drive
Whitestown, IN
Wildlife Weekend at The Trails at Conner Prairie
August 10 - August 11, 10:30am-1:30pm
13400 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN