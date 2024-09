It’s that time of year again: the dreaded cold and flu season is on the horizon. But lurking in the shadows is a more sinister threat: respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Cases begin to rise in September and is at its worst during the winter. Often dismissed as just another common cold, RSV can be deadly, especially for infants and older people. But do you know the truth about RSV? Ivanhoe separates fact from fiction.